Record cold weather expected to moderate this weekend

A strong cold front moved across southern Quebec late Tuesday ushering in record cold temperatures. The high on Wednesday was only 2C (35.6F) in Montreal, establishing a new record low maximum temperature for the date. The previous record was 3.1C (37.5F) set in 1993. The low early Thursday morning was -4.2C (24.4F), which was the second coldest April 23 on record dating back to 1945 when the mercury bottomed out at -5.6C (21.9F).
Overnight tonight into Friday morning, clear skies and calm winds should allow temperatures to reach record cold levels once again. The forecast low is -6C tonight in Montreal. The standing record for the date is -4.2C (24.4F) set in 1995. Ottawa also established a new record low this morning at -6.5C (20F), the previous low was -4.4C (24F) set in 1945.
Accompanying the cold air on Wednesday, were strong west winds gusting up to 70km/h. Windchill readings were as cold as -14C (7F) in Montreal. Snow flurries were also reported across southern Quebec, with minor accumulations occurring. A trace of snow was officially reported at Trudeau Airport, but the ground was white in a few suburbs around Montreal. More snow fell across the elevated sections of the Eastern Townships including Sherbrooke, where the high Wednesday was only -1.6C (29F).
Temperatures should begin to moderate slightly into the weekend with sunshine forecast Saturday and mix of clouds and sun on Sunday. Temperatures will be close to the long-term average high for late April of 14C (56F) and the low of 3C (38F).
