Next storm on the horizon for southern Quebec

There is plenty to talk about in the weather department tonight, with another strong spring storm expected to impact Ontario and Quebec late Sunday into early Tuesday.
Intensifying low pressure will move across the Midwest and into the Great Lakes, passing just west of Montreal on Monday. Heavy rain is expected across the region, along with some isolated thunderstorms. At this time, 25 to 35mm of rain is possible starting late Sunday and persisting Monday. Accompanying the rain will be very strong winds. Winds are forecast to increase in speed Monday afternoon, possibly reaching 90 to 100km/h in the St. Lawrence Valley. Winds that strong are capable of tree and power line damage. Warnings may be required.
The most recent storm on Thursday, was a little less intense than expected for Montreal, however other portions of the province and parts of New England were hit hard. Montreal received 3cm of wet snow, along with 8.4mm of rain. Portions of the Gaspé, Beauce and Eastern Townships measured between 15 and 30cm of heavy wet snow. South of the border in Maine, conditions were far worse, with as much as 40cm of snow falling, along with strong winds. That combination resulted in power outages to over 250,000 residents, nearly 30 percent of the state. Hydro-Québec has sent 60 trucks and 40 lineman down to help Central Maine Power and Emera Maine utilities repair downed lines and power poles. The outage has been made worse by the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic.
Parts of Québec City received tidal flooding form the storm, with water several feet deep in sections of the Vieux-Port district of the city.
FLOOD POTENTIAL
The precipitation was enough to rise water levels slightly on Lake of Two Mountains and the St. Lawrence River. Lake of Two Mountains is sitting at 23.47 metres at Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, minor flood stage begins at 23.30 metres. Several West Island municipalities have started flood preparations including Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Pierrefonds and Ile Bizard. Sainte-Anne's has made pallets of sandbags available, with delivery beginning on April 16th. Other suburbs have been staging pumps and sandbags. The situation will need to be carefully monitored in the coming days, especially with the added rainfall.
