Near-perfect late summer weather for Montreal

Ideal late summer weather for southern Quebec
Strengthening hurricane Dorian to threaten Florida coast
A frontal boundary slipped slowly across southern Quebec on Wednesday, with 15 to 20mm of much needed rainfall. Until yesterday, less than 40mm of rain had fallen this month in Montreal, with higher amounts outside the city due to thunderstorms activity. I have measured 106.8mm of rain at my home on Île Perrot in August, largely due to one major thunderstorm. The average amount of rain for the month of August in Montreal is 94mm.
Sadly, Labour Day weekend is upon us, signalling the start of September and the end of meteorological summer. The good news for those who want more warm weather, is September looks summer-like at this time. August will end with near-perfect weather. High pressure will dominate through early next week, with just an isolated chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Friday as a weak frontal boundary approaches. Temperatures will be near normal through the period, with daytime highs near 24C (76F) and overnight lows ranging from 10C to 13C (50 to 55F) across the region.
Hurricane Dorian
Early Thursday morning, hurricane Dorian was located 240km northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Dorian was expected to move northwest today at 20km/h. On Wednesday, the system skirted across the Virgin Islands, with strong winds over 120km/h and heavy rain. Flash flooding occurred along with power outages but no injuries were reported.
Dorian is now over the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean southeast of the Bahamas, within ideal environmental conditions for strengthening. Computer models are indicating that Dorian will become a major category 3 hurricane, with 200km/h (125mph) winds, approaching the central Florida coast late Sunday or very early Monday. This particular stretch of coast has not had a major landfalling hurricane since Jeanne in 2004. There is still some uncertainty in the forecast track, with residents from North Carolina to Florida and along the Gulf Coast advised to pay close attention to local forecasts. Dorian has the potential to be a dangerous, catastrophic storm where it crosses the coastline.
Erin
Meanwhile tropical depression Erin was located 500km northeast of Cape Hatteras. The storm has weakened slightly with only 55km/h winds. Erin will approach Nova Scotia in the pre-dawn hours Friday. Heavy rain warnings are in effect for portions of the Maritimes, with 50 to 100mm forecast in southern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.