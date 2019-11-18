More wintry precipitation for southern Quebec

After a sunny but very cold weekend, clouds are on the increase to start the week. Montreal had yet another record low this month, on Sunday morning at -13.2C (8.2F), crushing the previous low of -10.1C (14F) set in 1980. Monday should remain dry and cold, with daytime highs reaching -2C (29F) by late in the day. Clouds will begin to thicken this afternoon in response to a coastal storm moving north along the eastern seaboard and a trough moving east from the Great Lakes.
The combination of these two systems will bring a mix of light precipitation into Montreal very late this evening or after midnight. Montreal will remain on the extreme western edge of any major precipitation form the coastal system, but the trough from the Great Lakes will enhance moisture across the city tonight.
A mix of freezing rain and snow is likely in Montreal by midnight, changing to all snow overnight into Tuesday morning, and ending by afternoon. Accumulations will be fairly light in Montreal, but enough to make roads icy and perhaps force some delays at Trudeau Airport. Look for accumulations of 2 to 6cm for Montreal, with up to 10cm possible across the Townships and into the northern New England.
Townships under a freezing rain warning
Before the snow flies, the Eastern Townships and Beauce can expect 5 to 10mm of freezing rain from late this evening into the overnight hours. Keep this in mind if your travels take you down Highway 10 towards Sherbrooke. Roads will be very icy in those regions. Precipitation amount with this storm system will taper off rapidly as you head north and west of metro Montreal, with very little if any snow expected for the Laurentians and Ottawa Valley.
The balance of the week will feature below normal temperatures, with another chance for snow or rain by late Thursday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.