Montreal on northern edge of late season snowfall

Frost Advisory in effect for Montreal.
It has been a very bizarre year to say the least, so why not snow in May. We have a very chilly morning across southern Quebec, with temperatures at or just below the freezing point. Scattered frost has also occurred, especially in the off-island communities. I recorded an overnight low of -1C (30F) here on Ile Perrot at 4:15 Friday morning. Light snow has been falling in several locations in the St. Lawrence Valley early Friday morning. There should be no accumulation, but it is disheartening in May nonetheless.
The cold air is with us for the weekend, moderating very slowly next week. For Friday, expect a mix of sun and clouds, along with a very brisk west wind, and high temperatures around 6C (43F). The normal high for early May is close to 18C (65F) for Montreal. Friday afternoon, some convective showers or even flurries may develop. Tonight and Saturday, expect a very cold blustery period, with scattered flurries and very cold high temperatures of only 5C (41F) on Saturday and a touch warmer 10C (50F) for Mother's Day Sunday.
Late season snow!
Friday night, deepening low pressure will lift northeast along the New England coast producing a late season snowfall for much of the region. The snow thankfully will remain south and east of Montreal, with just a few flurries expected in the St. Lawrence Valley. Across the Eastern Townships, closer to the track of the system, up to 5cm of wet snow is forecast tonight and Saturday. In Vermont and New York, between 5-12cm of wet snow is likely, especially across the highest elevations of the Green Mountains and Adirondacks.
Skies will clear out for Sunday, but the weather will remain breezy and cold for May. A very slow warming trend will start next week, but temperatures will remain below normal.
