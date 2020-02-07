Major snowstorm today for Montreal

Winter Storm Warning in effect for metro Montreal.
Schools are closed today across metro Montreal.
UPDATE: 11AM, Friday, February 7: Moderate snow is falling across the Montreal region as deep low pressure moves across southern New England. Montreal has received almost 25cm of snow since Thursday morning, with at least another 10cm on the way. Radar is showing extremely heavy snow across upstate New York and south of the St. Lawrence River as well as in the Eastern Townships. Binghamton, New York reported 5cm in the last hour with thunder and lightning. That heavy snow is moving northeast and should impact our region this afternoon.
Transport Quebec has closed several highways south of Quebec City in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, including Highway 20 in both directions at kilometre 321. Winds have gusted over 60km/h at Trudeau Airport, with widespread blowing snow, especially across the South Shore.
Previous Post: Light snow is falling early Friday morning across the region. The snow has been mixed at times with freezing drizzle overnight, but that will end soon, if it has not already. Radar is showing very heavy snow to our south and west, with rates of 1-2cm per hour expected for Montreal this morning into early afternoon. As of 5am Friday, Montreal had already received 14cm of fresh snow.
Rapidly strengthening low pressure will move from Virginia across southern New England today and into Atlantic Canada tonight. A swath of heavy snow is expected to develop over the St. Lawrence Valley early Friday morning, and persist into the late afternoon. Near blizzard conditions are possible across southern Quebec as increasing northeast winds up to 60km/h develop today. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will make travel difficult today across all our regions. For that reason, most major school boards in metro Montreal and across southern Quebec, have cancelled classes for the day. Some flight cancellations have been reported at Trudeau Airport, so check you flight status before heading out to the airport.
The snow will taper off to flurries after midnight tonight, with total storm accumulations of 30 to 50cm expected. The high temperature of -5C (23F) has been reached already, with temperatures steady or falling today to an overnight low of -15C (5F), with windchill readings in the -20s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.