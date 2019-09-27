Historic snowstorm for parts of western Canada - mild weather continues in the east

October and much colder weather are on the horizon for Montreal, time to start thinking about snow tires and winter preparations. Thankfully the weather has been fairly quiet over the last few weeks here in Ontario and Quebec. September has been beautiful across southern Quebec, an extension of the summer really. As with the past few years, September has become just another summer month, with average temperatures running above normal, into the lower to mid 20s in most cases. We have yet to see frost in metro Montreal, which is normal. We should see some colder nights over the next couple of weeks that will help the leaves change colour and also produce some frosty mornings. Daytime temperatures will remain at or slightly above normal through the weekend across southern Quebec, dropping a degree or two next week.
Precipitation has been above normal for September, with 93.4 mm to date. Showers are forecast on Saturday and once again late Monday, which should allow Montreal to exceed 100mm (4 inches) for the month.
Historic Snowstorm
The big weather news this weekend will be the historically early season snowstorm expected to impact portions of interior British Columbia, southern Alberta and northwest Montana. A strong Pacific storm will move into the Rockies over the weekend, combining with an unseasonably cold airmass. The result will be heavy wet snow along the spine of the Rockies and into the foothills west of Calgary. Snow is forecast to start late Friday and persist in some locations into early Monday. Some computer models are estimating as much as 50cm of snow across southwest Alberta.
Winter storm watches have been issued in Alberta, with a warning now in place for the Kananaskis and Canmore regions. Travel is not advised across the area this weekend. The heavy wet snow will fall on trees that are still in full bloom, with the possibility of major damage occurring. Power outages and very poor travel conditions are expected as well, especially west of Calgary along the Trans Canada Highway towards B.C. Strong winds are also expected with the storm, in excess of 100km/h. The same conditions are forecast in northwest Montana where weather warnings are already in place.
The weather is eerily similar to that of fall 2018, when a massive snowstorm hit Calgary and southern Alberta on October 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.