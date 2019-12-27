UPDATE 9AM: Freezing Rain Warning remains in effect for Montreal.
Light freezing rain is still falling in metro Montreal as of 9am Friday morning. A shallow layer of cold air remains trapped at the surface in the St. Lawrence Valley. Precipitation should become more showery in nature by the noon hour as temperatures slowly rise above freezing. Main roads are in good shape, but sidewalks, back roads and parking lots, as well as your own driveway are very icy.
Another storm arrives late Sunday with a mix of snow and freezing rain expected. I will post more on that later today...SB
Previous Post: A warm front is currently lifting across eastern Ontario this evening, along with a push a milder air and some light precipitation. A mix of snow and freezing rain is expected in Montreal this evening into the overnight hours before changing to showers Friday morning. A freezing rain warning is in effect for southern Quebec and parts of eastern Ontario, including metro Montreal and Ottawa. Amounts of 2 to 5mm of freezing precipitation are possible. Roads will become very slippery and dangerous this evening, especially at the onset of the precipitation. Travel conditions will improve Friday morning.
Northeast winds are trapping colder air here in the St. Lawrence Valley, with the temperature currently at the high for the day of -4.4C. Temperatures will rise overnight, going above freezing by daybreak, reaching a high of 4C (39F) Friday. A cold front will move across the region late Friday, expect slightly cooler air for Saturday and Sunday, with daytime highs near 0C (32F).
Winter Storm late Sunday
A stronger storm system will arrive in the central Great Lakes by Sunday evening, once again travelling west of Montreal. Another surge of warm air is expected, with mixed precipitation possibly changing to rain. This forecast is a little more complicated than the current one, with a second low forecast to develop in southern New England. The second system may keep colder air trapped in both the St. Lawrence and Ottawa Valley well into Monday. The result may be heavier snow or perhaps an extended period of freezing rain. If you have any travel plans late Sunday and Monday, pay close attention to the latest forecasts and any watches and warnings that may be issued.
