Winter Storm Warning posted for Montreal and southern Quebec.
Snowfall Warning for eastern Ontario.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for northern New York and Vermont.
6AM Update, Thursday, February 6: A winter storm warning is now in effect for Montreal and southern Quebec. Snow has developed early Thursday morning, and should persist through this afternoon. Amounts will be light, with a general 5-10cm expected.
Heavy snow arrives tonight, along with strong northeast winds and blowing snow. The snow will continue into Friday, with storm totals approaching 30-40cm for Montreal. Travel will be extremely difficult on Friday across southern Quebec and eastern Ontario. Consider postponing any non-essential travel on Friday.
Previous Post: Much colder air settled across the St. Lawrence Valley on Thursday after several days of above normal temperatures. The high on Thursday was -2C here on L'Ile Perrot, reached at midnight. The mercury has been falling all day to our current temperature of -9.6C. Temperatures should level off by midnight as clouds thicken up in advance of our next winter storm.
Overnight an elongated warm front will lift northward towards southern Ontario and Quebec. Precipitation should begin overspreading the region by daybreak from the US border into Montreal. Snow will be steady during the morning hours with 5 to 10cm expected by late afternoon in Montreal. The snow will likely impact both the morning and evening commute in the region. Spotty freezing rain may mix in along the US border, but it should be light.
Strengthening low pressure will move from the southern US into New England on Friday with additional snowfall expected. Montreal will get a brief break in precipitation Thursday evening, before more steady snow arrives overnight into Friday morning. The second batch of snow will be intense at times, with an additional 10-15cm possible for Montreal. Storm totals may exceed 30cm over the Eastern Townships, and 40cm over northern New York and Vermont. Lesser amounts of 10-20cm are expected across eastern Ontario.
As the low pressure deepens and moves northeast into Atlantic Canada, wind speeds will increase across southern Quebec, up to 50km/h at times. Gusty winds will persist into Friday, with areas of blowing snow possible. Temperatures throughout this storm will remain below freezing in Montreal. The special weather statement currently in effect for Montreal may be upgraded to a weather warning by Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.