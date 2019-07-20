"That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind."
The 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing
The Eagle has landed. With those words, NASA completed a promise made by President John F. Kennedy on September 12, 1962, to land a man on the moon by the end of the decade. For eight days in July, 1969, three men, Commander Neil Armstrong, astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, would hold the world captivated as they completed the unimaginable, orbiting and landing on the moon. With no atmosphere to filter out the sunlight, temperatures on the barren lunar landscape can reach 125C on the sunny side, while the mysterious dark side can dip to as cold as -225C. A lunar day lasts 29 earth days, with 2 weeks of sunshine, followed by 2 weeks of darkness. NASA made the decision to land during what could be called the lunar dawn, a period at the start of the two weeks of sunshine, where temperatures would be more tolerable for the astronauts. So on July 16, 1969, the three men sat atop the Saturn V Rocket and blasted off from Florida towards the Moon's Sea of Tranquility and into history.
My entire life I have been in awe of NASA and the space program. I was much too young in 1969 to remember any of the original moon landing, however in subsequent years, my dad filled me in. There is no doubt that I was within feet of him on July 20, 1969, watching with 6 million others around the world, as Astronaut Neil Armstrong took the unprecedented first steps on the moon.
It was just what the world needed in 1969. Really, in my own humble opinion, these three men and the estimated 400,000 who worked on the Apollo program, saved the decade, at least for eight days. It was a much needed distraction from all the chaos of the 60s, if only for a few moments. The Apollo 11 mission started with the launch on July 16, 1969, and ended with the command module Columbia splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, southwest of Hawaii on July 24. Miraculously the entire mission was completed with only a few minor glitches, helped along by near-perfect weather during the take-off and re-entry.
I still have my first TASCO telescope given to me back in 1973, and remain infatuated with the mystery of the moon and the heavens. This would include watching the rest of the Apollo missions and those of the Skylab space station through the 70s, followed by the Space Shuttle era of the 80s and 90s. I am looking forward with giddy delight to NASA's Project Artemis, which promises to place humans on the moon once again by 2024.
