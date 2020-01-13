Earthquake rattles southern Quebec

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattled a portion of southern Quebec early Monday morning. The quake struck at 5:38 am and was centred close to Ormstown near the American border, 62 km southwest of Montreal. The quake was felt across the Montreal region and as far north as St. Eustache and Riguad as well as adjacent portions of eastern Ontario and upstate New York.
It lasted about 5 seconds at my home on Ile Perrot, preceded by a shallow deep rumble and followed by some slight shaking. This was definitely not the way I wanted to be woken up on a Monday morning or any morning for that matter.
No damage was reported. According to Earthquakes Canada, small magnitude earthquakes of this type are very common in the Saint Lawrence Valley occurring every few years. This region is part of the Western Quebec Seismic Zone. Larger quakes, greater than 5.0, occur on average every 25 years. The last major quake was a magnitude 5.6 centred between Cornwall and Massena in 1944. It caused an estimated $2 million in damages.
