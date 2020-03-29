Earthquake rattles southern Quebec

As if nerves were not shaken enough these days, a minor earthquake rattled southern Quebec at around 3:21 AM Sunday morning.
According to Earthquakes Canada, the tremor was centered 7km north, northeast of Mascouche. The preliminary assessment is that it registered a 3.6 on the Richter Scale and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres below the surface. The U.S. Geological Survey based in Denver, placed the quake at 3.1. Often a seismologist will review the data and adjust the strength.
Judging by social media reports, the quake was felt across a wide region of southern Quebec from the Lower Laurentians to the South Shore of Montreal. I did not feel it here on Ile Perrot, nor did my super sensitive Terrier.
Most who felt the quake, report a very similar experience to most tremors that occur in southern Quebec, a loud bang followed by a short period of shaking. There were no reports of damage at this time.
This is the second quake in the region this month, with a 3.6 magnitude tremor occurring on March 6. Metro Montreal is part of the Western Quebec Seismic Zone, and records similar earthquakes three to four times a year.
