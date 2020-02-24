Early taste of Spring to be followed by another winter storm for Montreal

Special Weather Statement in effect for southern Quebec and Ontario.
As I write this, the temperature just hit 10C (50F) at my home on Ile Perrot late Monday afternoon, following a high of 8C (47F) on Sunday. Spring is in the air, with plenty of sunshine and lots of melting snow. Most regions across southern Quebec are reporting daytime highs between 5C and 9C (41F - 48F) Monday, well above the long term average of -2C (28F). Skies will trend party cloudy overnight, as a weak cold front slips south of the St. Lawrence Valley. The front will be dry, with no precipitation, but temperatures will drop, back below freezing by morning, at -1C (30F). On Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies, still mild, but not as warm as Monday, with a high of 4C (39F).
That ends the good news in the weather department. Complex low pressure if forecast to develop over the southern US on Tuesday and move northeast towards the Ohio Valley by Wednesday. The strengthening storm system will then move across southern Ontario and into Quebec. Secondary low pressure may develop along the east coast, complicating the forecast. At this time, a mix of rain and snow is forecast for Montreal.
Precipitation will start Wednesday across southern Ontario and during the evening hours in southern Quebec. Light rain will develop in Montreal and mix with snow after midnight. Precipitation will change to heavy wet snow by early Thursday morning. At this time, we are looking at 10-15cm for Montreal, with the bulk falling during the Thursday morning commute. More snow is forecast north of the city into the Laurentians and Ottawa Valley, where up to 25cm is possible. Precipitation will be accompanied by gusty winds, up to 60km/h. Travel is likely to be impacted from late Wednesday afternoon into early Friday morning.
Temperatures will start the day mild on Wednesday, but drop below freezing by evening. The high on Thursday will be near 0C (32F) in Montreal. Much colder weather will return for Friday and the upcoming weekend, with temperatures dropping back below normal.
