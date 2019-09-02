Dorian strongest Atlantic hurricane in modern times to hit The Bahamas

7AM Update, Monday, September 2: Hurricane Dorian has moved very little over the past several hours, nearly stalled over Grand Bahama Island. Winds have lowered slightly with the storm, at 165 mph (265km/h), but the hurricane remains a very dangerous category 5. Catastrophic damage has been reported, and will continue to occur across the northwest Bahamas. Power outages, major flooding, and the complete failure of dwellings have been reported from Great Abaco onto Grand Bahama Island. Wind and seas are beginning to rise along the central Florida coast as the first feeder bands move onshore.
Dorian is forecast to drift slowly west today before turning northwest and north, hugging the Florida coast into Tuesday. Strong winds and major coastal flooding are anticipated. The storm will then head towards the South Carolina coast where massive evacuations have been ordered Monday morning. Nearly 800,000 residents are being asked to move inland. Evacuations are also occurring in Georgia. I imagine evacuations will be needed for a portion of the North Carolina coast as well.
By the end of the upcoming week, a weakening Dorian may pose a threat to Atlantic Canada. I will post a full update later today.
Previous Post: Hurricane Dorian became a monster storm Sunday, tearing apart Great Abaco Island for most of the day. The storm exploded early this morning, reaching category 5 status and beyond. Dorian became the strongest hurricane in modern times to strike The Bahamas, and one of the most intense on record in the Atlantic basin. Peak winds reached 185mph, and have since lowered only slightly to 180mph (285 km/h) as of the 11pm observation Sunday night.
Dorian is crawling achingly slowly at 9km/h, prolonging the battering the northern Bahamas is sustaining. The slow movement has resulted in massive flooding, power outages and the complete failure of most structures. Images and video shared on social media show tremendous damage on Graeat Abaco Island. The storm is now impacting Grand Bahama Island and Freeport. Catastrophic damage is expected in those locations as the winds scour the region overnight and into Monday.
Winds and waves will increase on Labour Day along the Florida coast as Dorian inches dangerously close to a US landfall. Forecasters expect that Dorian will remain just offshore, however just a slight wobble would bring the eye inland along the central Florida coast. As of late Sunday, hurricane warnings were now in effect along the Florida coast and evacuations were ordered in several counties.
Briefly looking ahead, Dorian is expected to sweep the southeast coast as far north as the Outer Banks. While weakening is expected, Dorian will remain a very dangerous hurricane for most of the upcoming week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.