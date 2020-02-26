Complex winter storm to impact southern Quebec & Ontario

Snowfall Warning for metro Montreal and the St. Lawrence Valley including eastern Ontario as well as Toronto and southern Ontario.
Winter Storm Warning for Quebec City, Ottawa and the Laurentians
Travel will become extremely difficult tonight and Thursday as heavy precipitation and strong winds sweep southern Quebec and Ontario. Widespread weather warnings are in effect.
Low pressure developing over the Ohio Valley early Wednesday, is forecast to deepen and move towards Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence Valley on Thursday. A warm front extending from the low, will lift northward towards southern Quebec overnight tonight. A very complex forecast is setting up, with temperatures just marginally cold enough for snow.
The low will split the region in half, with heavy wet snow north of the St. Lawrence River, into Laval, the Laurentians and Ottawa Valley. South of the storm track, likely including portions of metro Montreal, a mix of wet snow and rain will occur. Powerful winds will develop early Thursday morning along with the precipitation, gusting up to 70km/h in Montreal and 100km/h in the Quebec City region. The strong winds will produce blowing snow in many regions, especially north and east of Montreal.
In terms of accumulations, amounts will range from just a few slushy centimetres near the US border, to 15cm or more in Montreal, 25cm in Ottawa and as much as 35-40cm in the Laurntians and Quebec City. Even Toronto is in on the action this time, with up to 25cm forecast for parts of the GTA.
Temperatures throughout the storm will be either side of 0C (32F). As the low pressure moves off to the east late Thursday, much colder air will be drawn in on the backside of the system. Temperatures will drop down to -8C in Montreal by Friday morning. Precipitation will taper off to flurries on Friday.
