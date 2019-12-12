Thursday, December 12, 8AM Update: The 2 to 3cm of snow that fell late Wednesday afternoon, made an absolute mess of the evening commute in Montreal, with 2 hour plus drive home times for many. The "rush hour" lasted well into the late evening. The snow was accompanied by wind gusts up to 70km/h. This occurring just one day after a record high of 9.6C on Tuesday.
The good news is we have sunshine today, but with chilly temperatures. Milder air returns Friday, with another storm forecast for the weekend. I will have more on that later today....SB
Previous Post: A snow squall watch posted earlier today remains in effect through early this evening for metro Montreal. A cold front approaching from Ontario, will interact with moisture from the Great Lakes, generating isolated snow squalls. The front will arrive in Montreal by the evening rush hour, and could put down a quick 2 to 3cm of snow. The front should clear southern Quebec by late tonight, followed by a cold low of -12C along with gusty west winds up to 50km/h.
High pressure builds into the region for Thursday, followed by a messy storm this weekend.
Avoid Highway 401 in Ontario
Through this morning and into the afternoon hours, snow squalls have been developing off Lake Ontario, affecting the region between Napanee and Brockville. The OPP are advising motorists to avoid Highway 401, after a 30 vehicle collision occurred west of Kingston. Brief heavy snow has lowered visibility to near zero at times, and roads are snow covered and icy. Other collisions have also been reported as far east as Brockville. If your travels send you into Ontario today, expect snow along the length of Highway 401 from the Quebec border to Trenton this afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.