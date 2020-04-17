April continues windy and chilly across southern Quebec

After a mild winter, spring has been rather slow to start in Montreal.
A cold and unstable air mass has settled over southern Quebec this week, with a similar daily cycle taking place. The early morning hours are sunny and cold, followed by thickening clouds and convective snow showers throughout the afternoon hours. The snow showers wane quickly after sunset, with the loss of daytime heating and instability. The pattern has been repeating itself daily since a strong cold front swept across Montreal late Monday. Temperatures have struggled to reach 6C (43F) each day, well below the normal high for mid-April of 12C (54F). Overnight lows have generally been below freezing, the normal low should be 2C (34F).
Accompanying the colder than normal weather has been decent snow showers, lowering the visibility at times. The snow has not amounted to more than a trace in the Montreal region, with a dusting at times north of the city. In addition to the the wintry precipitation, winds have been quite strong making it feel much colder. Peak wind gusts at Trudeau Airport this week were 102km/h on Monday, 76km/h on Tuesday, 61km/h on Wednesday and 63km/h Thursday. The snow showers have been less frequent Friday, but the weather remains blustery and cold, with west winds of 30 to 50km/h.
Friday night, Montreal will remain on the northern of a late season snowfall stretching from Chicago to Boston. Portions of southern New England are expecting 10-15cm of snow through Saturday morning. The low pressure causing the snow will move along the Pennsylvania/New York border and across southern New England.
High pressure will move into southern Quebec for the early portion of the weekend, with diminishing winds and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs both days should be near 10C (50F). The next chance for precipitation will be Sunday evening, as another potent cold front moves across Ontario and Quebec. Rain is forecast late Sunday, possibly ending as a period of snow early Monday morning. Cold temperatures will return to start the week.
