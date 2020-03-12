Another round of rain and freezing rain for southern Quebec

Freezing Rain Warning for Montreal and Laval: 2 to 4mm of freezing rain possible early Friday morning.
Winter Storm Warning for Quebec City.
High Wind Warning for the Richelieu Valley.
Low pressure will move across the Great Lakes and well north of Montreal over the next 24 hours. We can expect another round of rain and freezing rain across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec. A warm front associated with the storm will lift across the St. Lawrence Valley early Friday morning, rapidly followed by the cold front late in the day. Rain or freezing rain will start before sunrise Friday, changing quickly to rain in Montreal, as temperatures gradually warm to a high of 6C (43F). The rain may be heavy at times in Montreal, with 15 to 25mm possible. A mix of freezing rain and snow is likely northeast of Montreal for most of the day.
As we witnessed on Tuesday, the cold air can be extremely stubborn to move out of the valley where northeast winds remain. That included northern portions of Montreal, Laval and areas northeast of the city towards Quebec City. Those regions once again will see the longest duration of freezing rain on Friday. Quebec City will even see a shot of heavy snow, with up to 15cm possible before the changeover. Expect poor travel conditions northeast of Montreal along Highway 20 and 40.
Strong winds are also forecast to develop on Friday, gusting between 40 and 70km/h in Montreal, and up to 90km/h in the Richelieu Valley. The wind will ease somewhat late Friday, but it will remain breezy into Saturday morning.
Temperatures will begin to drop Friday evening, with any remaining precipitation in Montreal tapering off to flurries. Overnight lows will drop back to the freezing point by Saturday morning.
The storm on Tuesday, produced 12mm of rain and freezing rain in Montreal, with over 20mm of precipitation in Quebec City, including 22 hours of freezing rain.
