Active weather week ahead for southern Quebec

The mild weather of Friday has been replaced by a chilly Saturday morning in Montreal. Ile Perrot dropped to -8C (18F) overnight, after a daytime high of 7C (45F) on Friday. This was the warmest day in the last two weeks. The warmth along with gusty southwest winds and 2 to 5mm of rain, helped to melt much of the snow from last weeks storm. Warmer weather will return for the upcoming week before we dip below freezing for an extended period starting late this week.
In the short-term, high pressure will control the weather Saturday across southern Quebec, with a gusty southwest wind up to 40km/h and a daytime high of 2C (36F). The nice weather won't last long as our on and off again Sunday snowfall is back on. Computer models have been having a difficult time locking down the track of low pressure devolving over the lower Mississippi Valley. This system is now forecast to move across interior southern New England on Sunday. The path leaves Montreal on the extreme northwest edge of the precipitation shield. Expect clouds to increase overnight, with light snow or flurries possible on Sunday. Accumulations will be very light in Montreal, perhaps 2cm. Up to 10cm is possible over the Eastern Townships and Beauce, with 15 to 20cm over portions of northern New England. The snow will be wet, with highs near 0C (32F) forecast across the region.
Behind the low pressure, skies will clear out on Monday, with near normal temperatures expected. Another larger storm system is expected by mid-week in southern Quebec and Ontario, along with a mix of rain and snow possible. Behind that storm, very strong winds are likely by Thursday, along with dropping temperatures.
