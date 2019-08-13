Student Voices: How social media affects education - Part 2

Last week we spoke about the good side of social media. Today we'll continue to explore how social media affects education.
The Bad Side of Social Media
The previously mentioned positive aspects of social media show you how it is used to modernize education. Unfortunately, there are some negative aspects of social media networks which are worth mentioning.
Lack of attention
Students can be so immersed in their smartphones that they completely shut down the world around them. The main reason for that is social media.
Instead of focusing on what the teacher is saying, they’ll be sneaking their cellphones and checking new Twitter updates.
In addition, since students can easily find all the answers on the web, they will be less focused on learning.
Even if they use social media for educational purposes, it will encourage them to spend more time on these platforms. The devastating fact is that it is proved that social media shortens our attention span. When children start using social media from a very young age, it raises the chance of creating trouble with their focus.
Less socializing in person
One of the biggest disadvantages of social media is the isolation. Face-to-face communication is often replaced with the face-to-phone situation.
This isn’t just affecting people’s social life, but it also has its effects on education. Students spend less time talking and sharing information and more time on updating their statuses and posting pictures.
Instead of living in a real world and creating connections with their peers, they are collecting likes and counting followers.
Students who spend a lot of their time on social media can have a problem with communicating in person. This will reflect on their oral exams, teamwork, and eventually their future business life.
Bad grammar and spelling skills
The speed at which information is published on social media platforms has a negative effect on proper grammar and spelling.
The relaxed attitude students have toward writing social media posts has transferred to their writing in school.
Students can get so deep into the social media life that they undermine correct writing. Abbreviations are slowly replacing the normal use of language. When students use abbreviations on every occasion, they will probably start using them in their oral or written assessment.
Not to mention that spell checkers have become a regular part of their writing assignments so they don’t even pay attention to the spelling. Why would they stress about knowing the rules when the spell checker will do all the work?
The general proper writing and speaking skills are becoming less important to newer generations and social media is one of the main reasons for that.
Who is the winner?
Defining social media as good or bad is an impossible task. Ultimately, it all depends on each individual’s perception.
As you could see, there are both positive and negative aspects of social media when it comes to education. However, there is one thing that no one can undermine – social media is reshaping education as we know it. And that is a fact.
Nicole D.Garrison is a content strategist, writer, and contributor at TrustMyPaper and a number of platforms for marketing specialists. She is a dedicated and experienced author who pays particular attention to quality research. At her free time, Nicole is a passionate runner and a curious beekeeper. Moreover, she runs her own blog.
