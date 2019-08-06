Student Voices: How social media affects education - Part 1

Social media has made a massive impact on our lives. There are countless discussions on whether it has improved or worsened our society. People often comment on how social media changed the way we socialize, introduced new occupations, or affected youth’s self-esteem. But what about education?
Educational facilities are a place where students prepare for their future it is crucial to pay attention to social media’s influence on education. Is social media a threat to education as we know it? Or is it a tool that will encourage progress in the educational system?
The best way to access the effects of social media is to consider both the benefits and downsides of this phenomenon.
The Good Side of Social Media
It is undeniable that social media has gained credibility as an endless source of information. If we want to stress out the positive sides of social media, here are some of the main reasons while some educational facilities are advocating for its use.
Building a community
Teachers who use social media can establish a stronger teacher-student relationship.
Many teachers are actually advocating for these methods. Carla Dawson, a digital marketing professor at Catholic University of Cordoba says, “We live in a digital ecosystem, and it is vital that educational institutions adapt.”
An attitude such as this brings teachers closer to students who now consider social media as an inevitable part of their lives.
Creating a community on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter will also encourage teamwork which is an integral element of any educational institution.
Social media can also connect teachers and parents. This will allow parents to get to know each other and also get to know more about the teacher that is educating their children.
Sharing information
Social media can be a great channel for sharing important information. These digital platforms can be a trusted source of information for students where they can interact with their teachers.
Whether there are some improvements in the school’s system, upcoming events, or new learning materials, just a few clicks can make this information public.
Principals and teachers no longer have to worry about passing the information from student to student. Using social media makes this process easier, faster, and effective.
Timely sharing information can also increase students’ productivity and help everyone to follow up on every important piece of information.
With the help of online tools like Trust My Paper, teachers can compose and edit the content they wish to be published so every announcement can be impeccable.
Keeping students up-to-date
If you are using a social media platform to announce all the upcoming projects, exams, or tests, students will have no excuse to forget about it.
Teachers often create Facebook groups where they can share learning materials or reminders about exams.
Within the group, teachers can post extra learning materials or quick exercises that can help students access whether they are prepared for the test.
This is useful for both students and teachers. Teachers fulfill their duty and provide students with all the information that they need to be prepared. On the other hand, students have a timely reminder that helps them keep track of important tasks.
How social media effects education - Part 2 will run next week.
Nicole D.Garrison is a content strategist, writer, and contributor at TrustMyPaper and a number of platforms for marketing specialists. She is a dedicated and experienced author who pays particular attention to quality research. At her free time, Nicole is a passionate runner and a curious beekeeper. Moreover, she runs her own blog.
