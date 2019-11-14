Student Voices: Breakfast Club Of Canada turns 25

Breakfast Club of Canada, who serve up millions of meals to students in Canadian schools across the country, is 25 years old!
The non-profit relies heavily on outside support to provide thousands of children with a healthy start to their day - they look for individual donations and corporate sponsorships, and they have no government support.... yet. Canada is the only G7 country that doesn't have a government-subsidized school meal program - lets hope our elected officials start helping Breakfast Club of Canada, as there are currently hundreds of schools on the waiting list.
In the meantime, you can help by donating money or time to your local Breakfast Club. Visit their website.
Jennifer Cox
