Education: School closures for Friday, March 13th

Several school boards have announced preventative school closures for Friday, March 13th as they discuss and plan what to do next in light of the Coronavirus scare.
The EMSB issued the following statement:
To give ourselves some time to reflect upon the directives given to us today by the Quebec government and to provide a little more time for the EMSB to review protocols, we now wish to inform you that all schools and centres will be closed on Friday. The central head office will remain open. Principals will work from home and remain on standby to communicate with the head office. The Network meetings for Principals is cancelled.
Other school board closures include:
Commission Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
Commission Scolaire Marie-Victorin
Riverside School Board
Commission scolaire de la Seigneurie-des-Mille-Îles.
Commission scolaire de Laval.
Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île.
Commission scolaire des Patriotes.
Commission scolaire des Affluents.
Commission scolaire de Montreal
Lester B. Pearson School Board
English Montreal School Board
So far, three COVID-19 screening centres have been set up across the island of Montreal and on the South Shore in Greenfield Park. There are currently 13 cases of Coronavirus in Quebec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.