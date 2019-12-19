Pet Talk: Keeping your pet healthy

Our pets are like family, and we want them to stay as healthy as possible for as long as possible. With our hectic lives we may forget that we need to be proactive about the well-being of our pets, so here are a few gentle reminders on keeping your pet healthy.
- Make sure they are maintaining a healthy weight. Your vet should be able to tell you what the ideal weight of your dog or cat should be. Weigh them regularly to keep on top of things, and change their diet if necessary. And remember: keep treats to a minimum (even though those puppy-dog eyes might make it difficult to do so!).
- Ensure that they are getting exercise. All animals need exercise, so ensure your dog is being walked regularly, that you kitty cat has toys to play with, and that even other animals, like birds, hamsters, bunnies, and the like, all have things, as well as the room, to keep them active.
- Get regular check-ups with the vet. We take our kids for annual doctor appointments, and we get ourselves checked too. So why wouldn't we do the same for our furry friends? This is also a good time to check with your veterinarian that all of your animal's vaccinations are up-to-date.
- Groom your pet regularly. Pests can wreak havoc on our pet's well-being. Make sure to get them groomed on a regular basis at a reliable groomer that has a good reputation. Also, make sure you keep up on their dental health.
- Love em up! Just like people, our pets thrive off of interaction. Play with your pet. Cuddle and nurture them. Maintain that bond you always had with your best buddy.
