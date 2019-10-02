Pet of the Week

Sam

Meet Sam. He is an adorable four month old black and white kitty. He is perfectly healthy and extremely interactive and affectionate. He loves to chase after toys and then he will climb onto your lap to cuddle. He is a little purr machine who will fit in with any kind of family. He’s had both vaccinations, revolution and deworming. A $150 adoption fee will apply. For information please contact dianeliebling@gmail.com or call 514-485-6800, extension CATS (2287).

