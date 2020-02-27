Travel Trends: March Break fun at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is constantly evolving, bringing us new attractions, festivals and dining experiences. If you, like many Canadians, are planning a trip to the happiest place on earth during March Break, here are some things not to be missed!
March 4th will be an exciting day at both the Epcot and Hollywood Studios theme parks. At Epcot, March 4th will mark the opening day of the annual Flower and Garden Festival. The festival takes place in the World Showcase portion of the park, and you gain access with a regular park ticket. The festival features beautiful topiaries, exhibits and gardens. There are several tours that you can take at an additional cost, with the exception of the English Tea Garden presented by Twinings of London tour, which is free. The festival once again features outdoor food kiosks, with various world cuisines. Worried the festival food will not please your child’s palette? Look for the items with the KA symbol, which indicates that they are kid approved! Vegan? Look for the PB symbol indicating that the item is plant-based. Finally, a fun activity for the kids is the scavenger hunt. I like the buy the map before entering the World Showcase and then the hunt keeps the children entertained as we explore each country. All the details, including full kiosk menus, can be found at the Walt Disney World website.
Over at the Hollywood Studios theme park, Disney’s latest attraction, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, is set to open on March 4th. The new ride promises adventure and surprises for the whole family. There is no height restriction and fast passes are available on My Disney Experience.
If you have not been to Walt Disney World in the past three years, you will notice that Hollywood Studios has undergone major transformations. Take the time to explore the two latest lands, Toy Story Land and Galaxy’s Edge. Pro tip: I recommend arriving in the park before opening in order to secure a spot on the newest Star Wars ride, Rise of the Resistance.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
