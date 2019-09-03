Supermom In Training: Why I nap

I nap. Or maybe I should say "rest." But I do it... almost every single day.
Part of the reason is, I'm a night owl. My husband and I have always loved being up late and sleeping in (or napping). Obviously, a kid kinda threw a kink in our resting plans a few years ago, but now that he's in school, I've resumed my usual schedule.
I don't lie down just because I'm tired. We're all tired. I do it because I deserve it. It's my little tiny window of "me" time. I get up two hours early with my son and we volunteer at our school's Breakfast Club every morning (and feed 200+ kids). Then I get him off to class, walk home and start my day: laundry, meal prep, and, of course, work. I work like a banshee till 3. I get everything done that I can. And I save my last half-hour for me.
I lie down. Sometimes I doze off. Other times I just take stock in the quiet stillness of the moment.
I need to.
We all need to. We need to find windows of time where we can just unwind for a bit. It could be taking 15 minutes during your lunch hour for a brisk walk or for some quiet meditation in the break room. Maybe you sit in your car and listen to some tunes while closing your eyes for a little.
I don't do it every single day but if I can fit the time in, even a little time, I do. And you should too.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
