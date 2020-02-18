Supermom In Training: Why I just can't throw the big birthday parties anymore

I'm tired of birthday parties. Like, really, really tired. For six years, I've spent weeks upon weeks planning the "perfect birthday parties" for our bean. There were themes, homemade banners, photo booths, games, scavenger hunts, milk bars, the works!
Last year, when he turned 6, we had a joint party with his friend with whom he shares his birthday - they were in the same kindergarten class, so her mom and I figured, why not just have a party together and invite the entire class? Um, plus their individual friends. And maybe a few of our friends. And family. We'll do activities and cake, and it will be oh-so-fun. Umpteen kids showed up (34, to be exact) and within minutes one was hurt and crying, and this was followed by a barrage of tattles and catastrophes: this one is shoving potato chips in the toilet, this one took a vent off the wall, and so on. I realized then and there that I was done.
Done with the hoopla. Done with the overflow of kids and spilled drinks and runny noses. Done with the countless hours poring over Pinterest. I finally came to the conclusion that I just can't throw the big birthday parties anymore.
The bean turns 7 next month and we have a new rule/guideline: you get to invite the number of friends you're turning. So, he's going to be 7, so he gets to choose 7 friends. Period.
It's honestly heartbreaking... for the first time I'm cutting out my friends' kids. And I don't get to have the kids from his class that I love - the bean gets to choose. I'm even throwing out the political rules (he invited you so you have to invite him). He gets 7 spots to fill and that's all there is to it.
I've got to scale it all back some time!
Let's just hope I'm not still planning his parties when he turns 50, because I am NOT hosting 50 of his friends... especially since I'll be 80...
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.