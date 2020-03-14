Supermom In Training: Why Coronavirus quarantines could be a good thing

I'll admit it: a week ago I wasn't really worried about Coronavirus. But in the last few days, when the toilet paper craze began followed by the dwindling items on grocery store shelves, I started to get a bit nervous. Truthfully, it's not the virus that scares me - no, it's the mob mentality of people who are getting incorrect info from bogus news outlets, fighting over hand sanitizer, taking advantage of those who are needy, and going into panic mode.
I understand the intensity of this. But I am one of those people who is forever in search of the silver lining - there always has to be something good that can come from the bad. And with our current situation, there are a few reasons why Coronvirus could be a good thing.
The earth is getting a breath of fresh air. Did you know that China is emitting remarkably less emissions than it ever has before? The quarantines meant factories shut down and people were traveling less. Maybe this little blip will help heal all the damage we've been doing to our planet, even just the slightest bit.
Families will resdiscover family time. I'm not putting my head in the sand: I know it's going to be TOUGH having the kids home for the next two weeks. Whether you work out of the home or will be working from home, let's face it: there's going to be a lot of screen time. But maybe, just maybe, these quarantines are the universe's way of encouraging us to stop and pause for a minute. We're all so busy working and managing school, taking our kids to organized sports and birthday parties and playdates, that this whole situation is forcing us to pause. And it could be a very good thing. Once this is over with, maybe families will have a new outlook in terms of setting more time aside for each other, moving away from the video games and tablets just a little more, and reconnecting with our loved ones.
It would suck if it were summer. At least for us. Imagine: we wait for those three or four short-lived months of warmth and sunny weather only to be quarantined!? If we had to be stuck inside for a few weeks, better it be when the winds are howling and there's still snow on the ground!
We'll all be more hygenic after this. Do you know how many people finally learned how to properly wash their hands?!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
