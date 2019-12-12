Supermom In Training: Unique gifts for the person who has everything

What do you get for that person on your holiday shopping list who seems to have everything? Well, you get them one of these unique gifts that are useful and fun.
A rechargeable hand warmer from Lee Valley. Give the gift of warmth and comfort that they can use all season long. The slim, compact unit slips easily into a glove or pocket, where it warms to about 104°F (40°C) in less than two minutes and provides hours of warmth, regulated by an internal thermostat so it won't waste power or become uncomfortably hot.
Aquio steel insulated water bottle with rechargeable Bluetooth speaker from Chapters/Indigo. You can wirelessly stream music from Bluetooth-enabled devices, and it has a speakerphone with digital echo cancelling and talk/end button. Use the speaker with the bottle or separately.
And, while you're perusing Chapters/Indigo, pick up a pair of their infamous reading socks. Their beloved comfy socks come in loads of designs.
IKEA's BJURSTA wall-mounted drop-leaf table has multiple uses: it can be a desk, end or side table or even a nightstand. Its streamlined design makes it ideal for small spaces.
Twister from Hasbro. Original Twister. I mean, who doesn't love a fun game of "right foot red"?
Your favourite Friends are back in the new LEGO Central Perk set, a wonderful addition to any little kids' (or big kids') collection.
When all else fails, gift cards allow the recipient to get whatever they want or need. Give them some funds to spend at Wayfair Canada - with their thousands of products, there's sure to be something for the person who has everything.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.