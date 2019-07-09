Supermom In Training: Time to get away- no kids allowed!

I've blogged before about our annual adults-only weekend getaways, and this weekend marked another glorious three-day trip, sans children, where the good times (and maybe a few libations) rolled!
I need each of you moms and dads to hear me when I say this:
YOU NEED TO GET AWAY WITHOUT YOUR KIDS.
I know, I know: there are lots of reasons why it's "impossible": you have no one to watch your kids, you can't get the time off work, it's expensive, it would be too hard on your kids, it would be too hard on you.
But the thing is, there are more reasons why you need to get away from them. Even if it's for one night. Even if you take turns with your besties babysitting and exchanging houses (there you go: childcare and expenses taken care of!).
We love our kids. We give them our everything. We put in our best, day after day. And, until you're separated from it, just for 24 hours, you don't realize how exhausted you are. Yes, we all feel the day-to-day tiredness, but the weight of life as a parent is wearing.
Until you get away from it all.
You can breathe. You can relax. You can sit quietly. You can sleep. You can indulge in all your favourite guilty pleasures without sharing with sticky little greedy hands. You can eat your dinner while it's hot - no cutting anyone's food into tiny pieces. You don't have to look at a clock because you don't have to stick to any sort of schedule.
If you can take a mini-vacay with your spouse, it can be an awesome time to reconnect. If you're lucky enough, like I was, to spend the weekend away with your closest friends, it's a time for laughs and letting loose.
Every year, our gang makes every possible effort to all show up for a two-night, three-day excursion somewhere (we're spread out in the US and Canada, so we've been alternating between the two). But in the end, it doesn't matter where we go or where we stay - it's about having quality time away from our kids.
Did I miss my bean? You betcha! But I felt so well-rested and renewed when I got home, connecting with friends and my husband and myself, that I feel I came back a better mom. I'm ready for the long weeks of summer ahead. I think I'll have a bit more patience when the bean is stalling at bedtime. And it's all because I got away from it all.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
