Supermom In Training: Throwing an e-party for my bean during self-isolation

My bean turns 7 this weekend. We had lots planned - a video game birthday party on the Saturday with his closest friends, family coming in for his actual birthday, etc. Well, our plans have definitely changed.
So I'll be throwing an e-party for my bean during self-isolation. I have a few ideas in mind:
- I've invited each of the kids invited to his Saturday party to instead call him on FaceTime throughout the day. That way, he'll still get to see his friends.
- I'll be setting up a little outdoor surprise - either borrowing a bouncy house from someone or setting up an obstacle course.
- His aunt and cousins are having a birthday present shipped here via Amazon, and will be hanging out outside on the day of his birthday to watch him open it. They're also going to make him a big poster.
What else can I do to make my son's birthday memorable and special?
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.