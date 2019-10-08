Supermom In Training: The great birthday party debate

Ah, yes, kids' birthday party etiquette. What a slippery slope it can be!
When the bean was turning 1, then 2, and even 3, it was relatively easy to decide who would come to his birthday parties: my friends' kids! But once he started pre-K and now kindergarten, he began making his own friends. He made friends in his extra-curriculars. He made friends at church. And last year, we ended up joining forces with his best friend (with whom he shares a birthday) and renting out an entire church basement to accommodate everyone. I think we had 30+ kids. It was insane.
And it's not getting any better.
I love that my son has lots of friends. Don't get me wrong. But every time he gets invited to a party, I realize it's another person we'll have to invite to his.
Or is it?
This brought up some lively discussion between friends and my fellow parent-volunteers at school: if a child invites my son to their party, does that automatically mean we have to invite them to his?
Some say no... every child should invite whomever he/she wants. Others say it depends on whether he actually goes to the party: if he does, I need to return the invite, but if he doesn't, we're not obligated.
In any case, if I do have to invite every kid that invites my son to their parties, I'll need to rent out the Bell Centre to fit them all. This year's head count could hit 40. Maybe more...
I'm scared...
A full-time work-from-home mom of a toddler, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
