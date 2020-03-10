Sometimes, the best vacations are the ones that are close to home, the ones that don't take too much planning and effort.
For March Break this year, we split our time between doing a staycation and visiting Ottawa. We kicked things off with hosting out-of-town family the first weekend, and we did a cooking-themed day on Monday (we made pancakes, funfetti cupcakes and pizza two ways).
Tuesday we stayed at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth, a perfect central location for our staycation - we had a beautiful Junior Suite, which was ideal for our family (separate living room and two bathrooms), and we enjoyed the gorgeous pool and hot tub for hours on end. We were also close to countless restaurants and sites, so we checked out the unbelievable mummies exhibit at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (if you haven't been, go - it's amazing) the next day.
From Thursday until Sunday we were in our nation's capital, where we enjoyed lots of laughs and fun with family. We spent an entire afternoon at Fuhaven, which has an arcade where you win tickets (which can then be cashed in for prizes), bumper cars, laser tag, an indoor roller coaster, a rock-climbing wall, and more. I'm telling you: this is THE place to hang with family, whether you have littles or teens. We also spent a day in downtown Ottawa, where we visited the Children's Museum, which is part of the National History Museum - two amazing learning opportunities in one. They even have a special exhibit with a Doc McStuffins' themed room - fans will go cuckoo over it! We capped things off with skating outside Ottawa City Hall (parking and skating were both free!) - the bean experienced his first BeaverTail there too ("it's the best dessert I've ever had").
Whether you explore locally or make the short two-hour trek to Ottawa, there's tons of great activities to discover.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
