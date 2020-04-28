Hooray for spring and warm weather and being outside (and, when it's raining, crafting like we're outside)! My bean is much more grown now, but we always kept busy doing all sorts of fun activities when spring arrived and I thought we'd share our favourite springtime crafts.
Squirt gun painting. We filled two plastic dollar store squirt guns with coloured water and propped our cardstock "target" on an easel. My preschooler loved getting it all wet and watching it drip and make a mess everywhere (and then mommy just hosed the easel down).
Homemade garden markers. Just a few Popsicle sticks glued together and voila - we had fun ways to mark what we had planted and where. You could also use wooden spoons (they come in packs of three at the dollar store).
Egg carton aquarium. We gathered our favourite things that we'd collected on vacations (rocks, shells, sand, etc.) and turned an ordinary egg carton into a bright and beautiful mini aquarium. Use blue paint and glitter to get the water effects just right, and add some fun fish and sea creature stickers.
Handprint flowers. We made a flower for the grandmothers by tracing and cutting out a few paper handprints, threading them onto a pipe cleaner, and adding a few paper leaves. Curl the fingers of the "flower petals" with scissors for added effect.
A full-time work-from-home mom of a toddler, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with Suburban readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
