Supermom In Training: Our favourite April Fool's Day pranks

We could all use a good chuckle, and April Fool's Day can be a silly, lighthearted way to get a laugh. Here are our favourite April Fool's Day pranks.
Frozen cereal. The night before I always make my bean a bowl of Cheerios with milk that I put into the freezer for the morning. He expects it now but it's still amusing.
Jello juice. Again, the night before, prepare Jello mix, pour into juice glasses and add a straw. Let set. Then hope they're thirsty in the morning.
White toothpaste in the middle of an Oreo. Believe it or not, it tastes pretty disgusting.
Unroll the toilet paper a bit, draw a little black spider, then roll it back up again. Then wait to see who the unsuspecting victim will be.
Glue a coin. We haven't done this one yet but we'll be testing it out today. We super-duper glued a quarter to the sidewalk outside our house. Wonder how many people will try to pick it up!
Fill everyone's shoes. We usually stuff balls of paper, socks, marbles, coins, etc. in everyone's shoes. You can do the same with people's coat pockets.
And, for dinner, make "cake." But instead, bake a meatloaf in round cake pans, "frost" with mashed potatoes and "decorate" with ketchup.
Happy fooling!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
