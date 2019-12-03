Supermom In Training: My favourite holiday traditions

Happy holidays everyone! I love this time of year. I mean, I thought Christmas was the best when I was a kid, but when I became a parent and got to live my holidays through the eyes of my own child, I realized it's even better.
We have loads of fun traditions we do throughout the month of December. Here are my favourite holiday traditions:
The Toy Tea. I covered this event for a small community paper when I was an intern in university, and since then, I have gone every single year for the past 20 years! It's an all-day event where they collect new toys for children of battered women in shelters, and schools come throughout the day and sing and perform. There are treats and, of course, tea, and it's a wonderful feeling being a part of something so festive as well as charitable. If you're able to come, you really should. I even let the bean skip school on Toy Tea day.
A trip downtown to look at the lights. We get on the metro and head downtown to see all of the beautiful lights and window displays. The bean looks forward to this every year. And public transit is usually free for kids over the holidays.
We always go to Exporail as well as McCord Museum. The Chateau Ramezay also has wonderful holiday-themed exhibitions and events. This year we are checking out the super cool HideSeek pop-up on St. Denis Street. Be sure to check out these websites for schedules and to see what they have going on over the holidays.
Advent calendars. We have a few. Each day they bring happiness and excitement.
Christmas concert. Churches all over the city host choir concerts and more. They're serene and a lovely way to celebrate this time of year.
Baking together. Whether it's decorating cookies or making fun ingredient layer jars, we always devote an afternoon or two to baking. We also watch Christmas movies while we work.
Writing letters to someone special. You can send letters to soldiers who are oversees or to children at the Children's Hospital. What about drawing some holiday cards for a local seniors residence. The holidays can be a lonely time of year for people, so bring some happiness into their lives.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
