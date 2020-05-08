Supermom In Training: Mother's Day wishes to an amazing mother

I don't think I realized how difficult it is to be a mom until I became a mom myself. How could I? Plus, I had a mom who made it look super easy.
My mom always found a way to balance everything, from work to household chores to cooking to having fun. She was the one who proofread my papers and tested me for social studies tests all through school. In fact, she continues to edit articles for me when I'm overworked and doubting my own powers of observation. She helped me organize parties and sleepovers. She was the "gift buyer" and could always find that one reeeeally hard-to-find gift me or my brother were requesting for holidays, or something truly unique that no one had ever seen. And to this day, when I have "news," she is the first person I want to share it with. Because, in addition to being a parent, she is my very best friend.
Some people say a parent isn't supposed to be a friend. They are to be a parent. But I needed a friend in my mom, as a kid, then sometimes as a disgruntled teen, and even today, when I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed as a full-fledged grown-up.
I hope that my own bean will confide in me the same way that I told my mom all my deepest secrets. I hope he'll love me as much as I love my mom. And I hope he will look up to me, just as I do with my mother. Because she's incredible.
And I hope she knows it.
Happy Mother's Day to my mom. And Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there who work tirelessly to be a parent, a friend, a guardian, and more!
A full-time work-from-home mom of a toddler, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.