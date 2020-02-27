Supermom In Training: Montreal March Break special - What's on in and around the city

March Break is almost here - hooray to not making lunches!! I mean, yes, you still have to feed your kids, but no planning of snacks and bagged lunches - you can give them cereal if you want (no judgement here!).
If you haven't planned any trips or getaways for March Break, Montreal is a great city to take in the sights and sounds. Loads of our local museums have excellent programming for the week that is geared at kids of all ages, not to mention the plethora of day camps and classes you can enroll your kids in.
Here's what's on in and around the city.
PC Cooking School. Check your local Loblaws for workshops geared toward chefs ages 6-11 that will see them making entire menus of food, not to mention shopping and learning more about in during the process.
McCord Museum's toys exhibition It’s Your Move! Board Games: Larger than life is fun for all, plus there's a host of activities specially designed for families.
Cross the street and check out McGill's Redpath Museum where you can go on a paleontology expedition. Start your expedition at the Paleontology Lab, with a presentation on dinosaur excavation and observe Museum staff prepare fossils from Alberta’s Dinosaur Provincial Park. Continue your search for fossils in the Museum’s natural history galleries using your own expedition map.
The MMFA is where everyone can enjoy films, favourites from the Montreal International Children’s Film Festival (FIFEM) and stimulating creative activities in connection with the exhibition “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime,” on view as of March 2nd. What’s more: from March 3 to 10, admission to the MMFA’s collections and Discovery Exhibitions is free for all visitors!
The Stewart Museum is offering a brand-new collaborative game inspired by escape games involving paranormal phenomena: Phantoms of the Island.
Visit Journey To Space, the latest exhibit at the Montreal Science Centre. Living and working in space is no walk in the park! How do astronauts do it? How do they wash up at the end of their day? How do they answer the call of nature?How do they get any work done in those bulky space suits? Embark on Journey to Space and learn all about it! Explore the life of astronauts in a fascinating interactive exhibition filled with amazing experiences.
Exporail on the South Shore opens its doors to the general public during the school break from Wednesday to Sunday. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about some of our railway vehicles that have been featured in films shot at Exporail, plus you can discover new stimulating and immersive activities, such as the diesel locomotive simulator which is making its debut at the museum. In addition, with the collaboration of our partner Operation Lifesaver, virtual reality will offer visitors a highly interactive sensory experience.
If you love the outdoors, try your hand at ice fishing at Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles. You can rent your own little tent plus have the help of an ice fishing guide too. Beaver Lake also has ongoing outdoor sports and activities such as tubing, ice skating, tobogganing and more.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
