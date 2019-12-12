Supermom In Training: Let's play with these stellar toys!

Toys are a dime a dozen, but not all play things are created equally. Some are not well-made, and others are a bit of a letdown... but not these! We tried em out and they're worth the touting - check out these stellar toys.
Hasbro's Tickle Me Elmo is back and better than ever. The magic returns and is redesigned for a whole new generation of fans! Little ones can start the hilarious fun when they press his tummy or squeeze his feet, he giggles and has loads of funny sayings.
Also don't miss out on the Beyblade Burst Turbo Slingshock Cross Collision Battle Set and Beyblade Burst Turbo Slingshock Starter Pack, which has everything your child needs to get in on the Beyblade fun.
Get a little one a subscription to Pinna, an app for kids 3-8 years old that is filled with entertaining, interactive (and appropriate) content, including podcasts, music and more! Pinna is offering three different subscription deals: 3 months for $23.99, 6 months for $47.99 and 1 year for $79.99.
If you have a LEGO lover on your shopping list, get them the LEGO Windows of Creativity set featuring a colourful selection of LEGO building bricks, eyes, wheels and hinges, plus a wide range of windows and doors for creating fun models.
Crayola's Spin & Spiral Art Station has two classic art activities in one! The 2-in-1 Crayola Spin and Spiral Art Station lest kids “gear up” for awesome, spirally, geometric marker designs and then “spin out” for wild, random, drippy spin art paint designs.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
