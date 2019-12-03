With everything going on around the holidays, who has time to window shop and peruse the internet to find out about what the hottest gifts are? Don't worry - I've got you. I've put together some gift guides to help you find great presents for all the most important people in your life. Here are some holiday-themed gifts you'll love...
Did you know that Wayfair.ca now sells real Christmas trees that can be delivered right to your door?! Now that is convenient!
A beautiful LED light-up wreath from The Home Depot will create lovely festive ambience, and because it has a timer, you won't have to remember to turn it on and off every night
Build a gingerbread mini village with this all-in-one kit from Wilton. There are four different houses to choose from. They're not only fun to make but can be the perfect centrepiece for your holiday table.
Chapters/Indigo has a lovely assortment of holiday and winter snowglobes, which can be displayed on a shelf, table or mantle.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
