Supermom In Training: Giving Floridian kids their first taste of snow

I lived in Florida from the ages of 7-17 (yes, yes, I know: why would I leave a warm place like that? It's a whole other blog...), and I was always amazed by kids down there who had never seen snow. Like, ever.
Every year my family made the annual homage back to home turf, in the middle of January, to get our snow fix, and I always felt so bad for those little Floridians who had never sledded or thrown a snowball or known just how good hot chocolate can taste.
I was so, so excited when one of my oldest friends from the Sunshine State called me before the holidays and proposed a January trip with her two kids, ages 9 and 7, so they could see snow for the first time. I immediately went into planning mode, putting together itineraries that were the perfect mix of Montreal sightseeing (Science Centre, Oratory, etc.) and snowy fun. As the holidays came and went, the green grass haunted me, and I couldn't believe there was a chance she'd travel up here only to see no snow!
Then, the night before they arrived, we got the perfect snowstorm: 15 centimetres of perfectly packable sticky white snow, which coated everything and looked oh-so-pretty. That week, her kids marvelled at people shovelling, they begged us to use the big brush to clear off our cars, they made snow angels and went sledding at Beaver Lake and tubing at Les Sommets, and all the while, the temperature just hovered around zero, making it comfortably mild throughout.
The day after she left, it dropped to -15, and I imagined how they would've handled the horror that is our deep freezes. I guess they'll never know.
Jess, Chase and Abigail: thank you for making the snow and winter fun for us! Can't wait to do it again soon! And when you come, I'll be stocked with Coffee Crisps and poutine (wink wink)!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
