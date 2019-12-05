What's the best thing about the holidays? All those culinary indulgences, of course! I love spoiling myself, and others, with wonderful edibles (and maybe a few libations). This holiday season, consider these food and drink gifts for the foodie (and foodie wannabes) in your life.
Hello Fresh's new holiday box. Imagine: everything you need for a complete holiday dinner, including all the necessary ingredients and the entire menu plan! Featuring locally-sourced Quebec ingredients that you can feel good about serving your friends and family, the box includes a turkey roast with sage, sausage and apple stuffing, bacon-crisp Brussels sprouts, holiday spice squash, traditional mashed potatoes, frozen carrots chives and an apple and almond crostata for dessert. Perfect for 4 to 6 people, the special holiday box offers Quebecers a unique treat and will allow you to spend more time around a good meal and less time in the stove.
More in vogue than ever, Quebec gins will be a big hit under the Christmas tree and holiday cocktails this year - check out the Stadaconé Distillery. Opened last June, it arrives at the SAQ just in time for the festive season with its three distinctive gins whose recipes are inspired by the historical events that took place near the production site. Perfect to serve at home or offer as a gift to colleagues or friends.
Did you know that the Caesar cocktail was invented right here in Canada, and that Canucks enjoy them more around this time of year than any other? Serve up the Limited Edition Holiday Caesar Mix from Walter at your holiday 'do. The mix is pre-seasoned with hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce - simply add your favourite spirit, a squeeze of fresh citrus and enjoy.
Starbucks has some incredible flavours every Christmas season. Have you tried their Caramel Brûlé Latte with caramel crunch? Or their Gingerbread Latte? All of their holiday brews are delish! And they have a beautiful assortment of gifts for everyone on your shopping list.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
