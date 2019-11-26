Supermom In Training: Elf on the Shelf is going to ruin my Christmas

I do a lot over the holidays. Like, A LOT. I was one of the last of our friends to have kids so I started a lot of traditions before the bean was born. I write letters to my friends' kids from Santa (I did 24 this year), I collect for and attend charity events, I host "kids days" and "cookie decorating parties." Elf on the Shelf is a more recent tradition, and I was happy to avoid it like the plague.
Until the bean started school. And the classrooms each had an elf.
Still, I avoided it. It was a "school thing," I told my naive bean. Last year, as the kids started comparing elf mischief stories from home, the bean realized the elves were everywhere. Except our house.
So, this year, right after Halloween, he started: "Can we get an elf? Just to see? We'll just get one, sit it on the shelf, and see if it moves the next day."
Sigh.
How do I say no? What do I tell him is the reasoning for our refusal?
If I do get one, and then move it, he'll immediately ask, "Did you move it mommy?" And then what: more lies? "No, hunny, I didn't..."
Sigh.
Truth be told, I bought a damn creepy elf two days ago and buried it in my home office. I still really don't want another to-do in December. We do three, count em, THREE advent calendars (chocolate, book and LEGO), and Elf on the Shelf just adds more stress to my life.
If I don't do it, he'll be bummed. And I really don't have a good justification about why we're not doing it. And if I do, I'll have to lie through my teeth.
HELP, PARENTS! WHAT DO I DO?
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.