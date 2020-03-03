Supermom In Training: Dealing with a move

A family move is a big ordeal – there’s lot of planning and prepwork involved, and the whole process can be a bit daunting to a little one, who is trying to wrap their heads around switching houses, rooms, and maybe even schools. So here are a few ways to make the transition a bit less jarring, especially for the kids.
Talk about it. Have an open discussion about everyone’s worries and fears, but talk about what each person is looking forward to as well. There are ups and downs when it comes to the emotions associated with such a big change. Let your child know that you’re feeling the same way as them.
Remember: a move can be exciting! It can also be scary too, but for the most part, everyone loves a fresh start. Sit and talk as a family about all the wonderful memories you are going to make in your new home.
Avoid big additional changes. A move is not the time to venture into potty training or sleep training your toddler, for example. Save those big transitions for after you’re all settled in.
Familiarize yourself with the new surroundings. Drive by the new house, play at the nearby park, or go for a walk through the new school during off hours. Say hello to some of your new neighbours and see if they have kids of their own who might become you child’s friends. Acclimate your child to their new surroundings.
You could even start getting involved in events in your new community. Is there somewhere local that you can volunteer, such as the school or a church? Maybe you could even join a class in the new community in an effort to meet people and familiarize yourself with the area.
Go with the old. It may be tempting to buy all new furniture for a new house, but when it comes to your little one, maybe you should hold off. Even though they might have older bedroom furniture, toys, etc., they likely also seek comfort from the familiarity of these things. So perhaps it’s better to bring the older furniture so that they time to adjust to their new home before changing things up.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with Suburban readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
