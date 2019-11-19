Supermom In Training: Birthday party themes for less than $100: Construction truck party

For the next few weeks, I'll be outlining birthday party themes that cost less than $100, with ideas for food, decor and more. Post additional ideas below in the comments!
Theme: Construction trucks
Invites: Cut out giant wheels from black cardstock and print the info out on paper that can be glued on top. You could also make invites that look like road signs. You can use some plays on words, such as: "Help us BUILD memories," or "Dump everything - Aiden is turning 3!"
Décor: Yellow posterboard can be decked out with black electrical tape to create banners and cute signage. You can also pick up orange safety cones from the dollar store. Use orange, yellow and black streamers or balloons too. Use tape on the floor to put street lines between rooms.
Menu: Munchies like chips, pretzels, cut-up fruits and veggies, etc. can be placed in the "scoops" of larger toy trucks, which can be placed on tables. You can have a "make-your-own" station for pizza, sandwiches or cupcakes where kids can "build" their lunch. A construction site cake is as easy as making a plain iced sheet cake covered with crushed Oreos (for dirt), green-dyed coconut flakes (for grass) and candy rocks (which can be purchased at places like Bulk Barn) - add a few smaller toy trucks and accessories to complete the scene.
Activity: Set up sensory bins with trucks and rocks, sand, dirt, and other fun feely things. Have kids make their own safety vests. Put out toy bricks or blocks for "building." Sand art can be a fun craft project as well.
Goody bags: Buy yellow plastic hard hats at the dollar store and personalize them with each child's name. You could also get them Matchbox construction trucks or toy shovels and pails.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
