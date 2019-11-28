Supermom In Training: 5 Advent calendars that are super cool

There's nothing more fun than an advent calendar to get you through the month of December. While my mom has kept the tradition of chocolate advent calendars going with my brother and I (I got a Frozen 2 one this year!), and now my bean, I've done lots of digging to find other cool alternatives for the traditional sweet-treat calendars. Here are 5 advent calendars that are super cool.
LEGO. Imagine: a small LEGO build every single day! Last year we did the CITY one, and we can't wait to do the Harry Potter one (pictured above) this year. The great part is, you have a bunch of cool additions for your LEGO collection when the countdown is done!
Books. There are so many wonderful holiday titles out there, so I wrap up 24 books and prop them "under" a felt tree on the wall. Every night before bed, the bean chooses one book to open and then read. The great part about it this year: he'll be able to read some of them himself!
Little surprises. You can use a 24-muffin tin, stand it up vertically, tuck small gifts or treats in each compartment, and cover with individual circles. Your child will love looking forward to seeing what is hidden inside each day. You can also use small stockings that are numbered and strung up, or small boxes or gift bags in a basket.
Your favourite characters. These days, toy companies are catching onto the countdown craze, and now you can find advent calendars with LOL, Playmobil, Hot Wheels, Paw Patrol, and Crayola.
Craft happy. Whether you buy a ready-made calendar or put one together yourself, craft-based advents are super fun because you can use your daily finds all month long and beyond!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
