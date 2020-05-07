Supermom In Training: A cheat sheet for dads on Mother's Day

So dads: Mother's Day is all on you this year. The kids won't be bringing home homemade gifts from daycare and school, so you're going to have to step it up. But don't worry - I've got you covered.
First up, let mom sleep in. Or at least be able to stay in bed and not jump up to pour bowls of cereal and wash dishes. Breakfast in bed would be a huge perk.
Next, let the kids present their homemade cards. They can make them while mom is lounging in bed. Or, bonus points if you get the kids to do them the night before. If you need more inspiration, click here, here and here for more ideas.
Then, take the kids out for a nice walk. Along the way, they can pick some wildflowers. Even dandelions will do. Mom will appreciate the thought.
Order dinner. No one needs to cook or clean up afterward. Let mom choose the place. Bonus points if you remember to order a small dessert or treat mom likes.
Don't forget your own little sentiment. A simple handwritten letter will go a long way. Trust me.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
