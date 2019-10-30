Several boroughs, including Montreal, postpone Halloween to November 1st

A number of Montreal boroughs have officially postponed Halloween due to rainy stormy weather conditions predicted for Halloween night. It's been moved to November 1st.
The mayor of Montreal made the official announcement this afternoon, followed by boroughs that include Magog, Trois-Rivières, Drummondville, Longueuil, Saint-Lambert, Sainte-Julie, Sorel-Tracy and Mont-Saint-Hilaire.
Heavy rain is forecast overnight into Friday morning, with as much as 50mm (2 inches) expected in Montreal.
Check with your local borough to confirm Halloween plans.
