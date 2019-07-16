Parenting 101: 4 Ways to Encourage Creativity In Your Kids

I played within my imagination for years... I was always coming up with games of make-believe, with characters and storylines and wild tales. Obviously, given that I'm a writer, I've always loved being creative. And I'm trying every single day to give my son the same sense of wonderment and exploration and creativity that I thrived off of. So here are 4 ways to encourage creativity in kids.
Dream jar. I covered a simple Mason jar in glitter (and sealant - so as not to litter glitter all over my house), and wrote dream ideas on pieces of paper that I folded up and dropped inside. Every night, as we're tucking our bean into bed, he chooses a dream and we talk briefly about it. It's amazing how you can give a 3-year-old a simple topic and watch them run off with it.
Arts n crafts with as many supplies as possible. Thinking of doing some painting? Don't just give them one brush- give them every brush you have. Give them toothbrushes and sponge brushes, stampers, small cleaning brushes, and anything else you can find. Just watch what they come up with!
Story stones. Gather some nice, smooth stones, and draw a simple picture on each one (a boy or girl, a tent, a fire, a bear) - then use the stones to come up with different storylines.
Puppets. You can make puppets from just about anything: an old sock, wooden spoons (you can find 3-packs at the dollar store), paper bags, toilet paper rolls, etc. Decorate them, give them names, and start putting on a show!
A full-time work-from-home mom of a toddler, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with Suburban readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
